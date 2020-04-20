Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
PM agrees to defer utility bills of mosques, madrassas: aide

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to the demand of Islamic clerics to defer the utility bills of all mosques, imambargahs, madrassas and other places of worship, says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the PM for information and broadcasting.

In light of the coronavirus, the prime minister had approved deferring utility bills of various sectors.

“The PM has agreed to the ulemas’ demand and proposed their recommendation to the economic team,” Dr Awan said while addressing a press conference flanked by Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday.

She said the government was also aware of the academic loss of madrassa students in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The PM recently launched a tele school TV channel for students from class one to 12.

She said the prime minister has also asked PTV to begin a similar channel for madrassa students as well to make up for their loss amid suspension of classes due to COVID-19 spread.

MOST READ
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
