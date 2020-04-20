PM agrees to defer utility bills of mosques, madrassas: aide

Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to the demand of Islamic clerics to defer the utility bills of all mosques, imambargahs, madrassas and other places of worship, says Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the PM for information and broadcasting.

In light of the coronavirus, the prime minister had approved deferring utility bills of various sectors.

“The PM has agreed to the ulemas’ demand and proposed their recommendation to the economic team,” Dr Awan said while addressing a press conference flanked by Religious Affairs Minister Noorul Haq Qadri on Monday.

She said the government was also aware of the academic loss of madrassa students in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The PM recently launched a tele school TV channel for students from class one to 12.

She said the prime minister has also asked PTV to begin a similar channel for madrassa students as well to make up for their loss amid suspension of classes due to COVID-19 spread.