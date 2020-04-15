Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Pindi Bhattian men arrested for defrauding women under Ehsaas Programme

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: Online

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for defrauding women in Pindi Bhattian’s Sakhiki under the name of the Ehsaas Programme, the police said.

One of the suspects, identified as Basharat, used to stand outside the Ehsaas Programme money distribution centre in the district and took thumb impressions of women. The pair then looted the women.

Another incident took place near the ATM of a bank where a man named Atif stole Rs12,000 from a woman who had come to collect aid.

According to the police, both suspects fled from the crime scenes after which CCTV footage was used to arrest them.

The police have seized the money from them. Further investigations are under way.

Different families will be given Rs12,000 under the federal government’s Ehsaas programme. It seeks to help people who have lost their livelihood because of the lockdown.

