Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA’s international flight operations restored partially

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
PIA’s international flight operations restored partially

Photo: AFP

International flight operations of the Pakistan International Airlines were restored partially on Saturday, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier said.

A PIA flight, PK-9701, left for Manchester from the Islamabad airport on Saturday with 327 passengers aboard.

All passengers were screened, while their luggage and the aircraft were disinfected before departure, the PIA spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has permitted eight flights to London and Manchester, according to the spokesperson.

Another PIA flight will leave for London from Islamabad Saturday night.

Pakistan suspended all international flights for a period of two weeks from March 22.

The decision was taken to stem the spread of coronavirus as a majority of cases in the country had travel history to Iran, Saudi Arabia, UK and other countries.

The country continues to fight the pandemic with over 2,700 known cases of the virus. So far, nearly 40 people have died of it.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus pia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PIA, international flights, UK, Pakistan, coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.