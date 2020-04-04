PIA’s international flight operations restored partially

International flight operations of the Pakistan International Airlines were restored partially on Saturday, a spokesperson for the national flag carrier said.

A PIA flight, PK-9701, left for Manchester from the Islamabad airport on Saturday with 327 passengers aboard.

All passengers were screened, while their luggage and the aircraft were disinfected before departure, the PIA spokesperson said.

The Civil Aviation Authority has permitted eight flights to London and Manchester, according to the spokesperson.

Another PIA flight will leave for London from Islamabad Saturday night.

Pakistan suspended all international flights for a period of two weeks from March 22.

The decision was taken to stem the spread of coronavirus as a majority of cases in the country had travel history to Iran, Saudi Arabia, UK and other countries.

The country continues to fight the pandemic with over 2,700 known cases of the virus. So far, nearly 40 people have died of it.