Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
PIA up in arms after pilots ‘forcefully’ quarantined in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Karachiairport.com.pk

PIA suspended all its flight operations in Karachi after pilots and crew members of the airlines were “forcefully” quarantined by the Sindh Health Department.

On Saturday, PIA operated two special flights carrying nearly 600 British passengers to Manchester and London. Four pilots and crew members who had flown the flights were stopped after they returned to Karachi by officers of the health department.

Their coronavirus tests were conducted and they were quarantined. They were allowed to leave later after their tests came out negative.

According PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the crew and pilots had flown an empty airplane back and the health department was previously informed of this. “They still forced them into isolation,” he said.

He said the PIA crew was treated unfairly in Karachi and reports of the some of them having coronavirus were misleading.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association has written a de-brief note on the lack of safe equipment provided by the company. It added that the airlines failed to comply to the instructions regarding coronavirus given by the Civil Aviation Authority.

