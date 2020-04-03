PIA to bring back 170 stranded Pakistanis from Turkey, Tashkent

The Pakistan International Airlines announced on Friday that its special flights, PK-781 and PK-789, will bring back stranded Pakistanis stuck in Turkey and Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.

On April 2, two special flights had left for Toronto on the request of the Canadian government.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the flights will leave Toronto for Turkey and will land at the Istanbul airport to bring back 170 Pakistani nationals stranded there.

The passengers will be screened and shifted into quarantine if the need arises, he added.

Pakistan has suspended flight operations in a bid to control the coronavirus spread. The flights were expected to resume from April 4, however, the date was extended to April 11. Domestic flights have also been suspended to prevent spreading the virus between provinces.

Only special and cargo flights have been exempted from the order.