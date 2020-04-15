Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
PIA pilot served show cause notice for not following rules

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

A pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines has been issued a showcause notice for not following rules and regulations given by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The notice was sent to him for not taking proper rest before a long flight. “Captain Waqar Hassan didn’t take a 24-hour rest before embarking on a long route flight,” CAA spokesperson said.

He had reached Islamabad from Karachi through flight C-130 and had also made a stop in Quetta. According to CAA, the pilot has just rested for nine hours and 54 minutes after which he operated flight PK-781 from Islamabad to Canada.

Photo: Civil Aviation Authority

The authority, amid the coronavirus pandemic, had made it necessary for all crew members to strictly take rests, specially before long international flights.

Hassan has been grounded and has been ordered to contact the director of flight standards. Following this, PIA CEO contacted the aviation minister and conveyed the details of the incident to him.

