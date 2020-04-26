PIA passengers protest violation of social distancing rules during flight

PIA passengers protested against the national carrier after the rules of social distancing were not followed during a flight to Toronto.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued strict SOPs to the airline that need to be implemented during all its special flights. The precautionary measures were issued to contain the coronavirus spread.

PIA, however, made passengers sit next to each other instead of leaving a one-seat gap.

The passengers complained that the airline was charging a whopping $3,000 for flights that previously cost $1,400 but still failed to take apt measures.

The PIA spokesperson, on the other hand, claimed that all safety measures were taken and the planes were disinfected. Passengers were also provided masks and gloves.

“The tickets were overpriced because the flight had to come back from Canada empty,” he added.

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Authority has extended the closure of all international flights till May 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only special and cargo flights will be exempted from the order.