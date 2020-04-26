Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

PIA passengers protest violation of social distancing rules during flight

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PIA passengers protest violation of social distancing rules during flight

Photo: Information Ministry/Twitter

PIA passengers protested against the national carrier after the rules of social distancing were not followed during a flight to Toronto.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued strict SOPs to the airline that need to be implemented during all its special flights. The precautionary measures were issued to contain the coronavirus spread.

PIA, however, made passengers sit next to each other instead of leaving a one-seat gap.

The passengers complained that the airline was charging a whopping $3,000 for flights that previously cost $1,400 but still failed to take apt measures.

The PIA spokesperson, on the other hand, claimed that all safety measures were taken and the planes were disinfected. Passengers were also provided masks and gloves.

“The tickets were overpriced because the flight had to come back from Canada empty,” he added.

Additionally, the Civil Aviation Authority has extended the closure of all international flights till May 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Only special and cargo flights will be exempted from the order.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pia social distancing
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
PIA, CAA, flights, Toronto, social distancing, Canada, pandemic, SOP, coronavirus, COVID-19, tickets, overpriced
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.