Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
PIA hires contract pilots to operate special flights

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

The Pakistan International Airline hired on Tuesday pilots on contract basis to operate its special flight to the United Kingdom.

According to the PIA spokesperson, all cabin and crew members in the flight were provided with essential security kits against the novel coronavirus.

“A special team comprising doctors and paramedics has been formed for screening and checkups of the staff members,” he said, adding that everyone is screened before and after boarding the plane.

The airplane and luggage was also disinfected.

The decision was taken after pilots of the company refused to fly. The Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association Club has been protesting against PIA for not adopting precautionary measures to protect its employees from COVID-19.

On Monday, four pilots and crew members were quarantined by health officials at Karachi’s airport. They were released after their coronavirus reports came out negative.

Pakistan has shut down all of its international and domestic flight operations. Only special flights have been exempted from the order.

