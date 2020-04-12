PIA decides to send its employees on paid leave

The Pakistan International Airlines has decided to send its employees on rotation-based paid leaves from April 14, said an order from the airline’s HR chief.

The email sent by Air Commodore Amer Altaf to the section heads said that employees will be sent on 10-day paid leave so that the entire work force avails their leaves without exception each month.

The decision was taken to “curtail unnecessary cost due to non-utilization of manpower and to curb the associated overhead costs”.

Section heads have been told to plan service rosters in a way that operations across the country are not affected.

Domestic and international flight operations have been suspended in the country until April 21.

On April 2, Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar had said that diplomatic, special and cargo flights would be exempted from the order.

Coronavirus has so far claimed over 80 lives and infected more than 5,000 people across the country.