PIA brings back 134 stranded Pakistanis from Baghdad

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Twitter

PIA brought 134 Pakistanis stranded in Iraq’s Baghdad back to the country on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

The people, including pilgrims, reached the Islamabad International Airport via a special flight.

“Our mission in Baghdad in coordination with Iraq’s government facilitated smooth repatriation of our citizens,” the spokesperson of the ministry tweeted.

They had been stuck in Baghdad after the government had closed down its international flight operations to and from Pakistan as a measure to contain the novel coronavirus.

Only special flights have been allowed to operate. Pakistan has been taking precautionary measures against COVID-19. More than 4,000 people have been affected by it nationwide so far.

