Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
PIA brings back 128 Pakistanis stranded in Uzbekistan

Posted: Apr 6, 2020
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Information Ministry/Twitter

The Pakistan International Airline brought back 128 stranded Pakistanis from Uzbekistan on Monday through a special flight.

These people included students and tourists on short-term visas who were stuck in the country after international flights to and from Pakistan had been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the flight also took 22 Uzbek nationals to their country.

All the passengers will be scanned and tested for COVID-19 at the airport and will be quarantined as well, confirmed airport officials.

Pakistan has closed its flight operations, except for special flights, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. More than 3,000 cases have been reported nationwide so far.

MOST READ
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
