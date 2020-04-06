PIA brings back 128 Pakistanis stranded in Uzbekistan

The Pakistan International Airline brought back 128 stranded Pakistanis from Uzbekistan on Monday through a special flight.

These people included students and tourists on short-term visas who were stuck in the country after international flights to and from Pakistan had been suspended following the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release issued by the embassy, the flight also took 22 Uzbek nationals to their country.

128 stranded Pakistanis in Uzbekistan were brought back to the country through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines today @Official_PIA @PTIofficial #coronavirusinpakistan #CoronaStopKaroNa https://t.co/cYwWuhB0F8… pic.twitter.com/dNer9MAl6i — Information Ministry (@MoIB_Official) April 6, 2020

All the passengers will be scanned and tested for COVID-19 at the airport and will be quarantined as well, confirmed airport officials.

Pakistan has closed its flight operations, except for special flights, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. More than 3,000 cases have been reported nationwide so far.