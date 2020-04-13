Peshawar traders want govt to ease lockdown after April 14

Traders and businessmen in Peshawar have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ease the lockdown imposed in the province after April 14.

They have warned that if the government does not let them resume business activities, they will open the markets themselves in defiance of the government’s orders.

“We haven’t even gotten any aid or grants from the government during this time,” a trader said. The businessmen have also formed an eight-member committee for talks with the authorities.

Following this, KP Government Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir assured that the government has prepared a package for small traders and will soon announce it.

Pakistan has been under lockdown after the number of novel coronavirus cases increased in the country. The government has been taking steps to provide relief to the working class amid the lockdown.