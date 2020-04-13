Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Peshawar traders want govt to ease lockdown after April 14

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Peshawar traders want govt to ease lockdown after April 14

Photo: Online

Traders and businessmen in Peshawar have demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government ease the lockdown imposed in the province after April 14.

They have warned that if the government does not let them resume business activities, they will open the markets themselves in defiance of the government’s orders.

“We haven’t even gotten any aid or grants from the government during this time,” a trader said. The businessmen have also formed an eight-member committee for talks with the authorities.

Following this, KP Government Spokesperson Ajmal Wazir assured that the government has prepared a package for small traders and will soon announce it.

Pakistan has been under lockdown after the number of novel coronavirus cases increased in the country. The government has been taking steps to provide relief to the working class amid the lockdown.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Peshawar traders
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
KP, govt, economic, package, relief, coronavirus, lockdown, traders, businessmen, Peshawar, market, shops, ajmal wazir
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.