Peshawar shop owners waive two months’ rent for tenants

Shop owners in Peshawar announced on Monday a waiver of two months’ rent for tenants amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic has adversely affected businesses because of the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the country, making it difficult to pay rent.

Amid the crisis, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided not to take rent from his commercial entities after which three plaza owners in the city followed.

Each shop pays between Rs30,000 and Rs90,000 in rent.

Shopkeepers have expressed their delight over the development but have also demanded the government cut electricity and utility bills.

They want the government to allow them to resume business so that they can earn a living.