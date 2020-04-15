Peshawar residents distribute food to policemen performing lockdown duties

The residents of Peshawar decided to help the policemen deployed on the roads to protect them.

A group of volunteers distributed food packets among the officers performing lockdown duties in the city.

Health professionals and medical workers are our first line of defence in the fight against coronavirus, said a volunteer. But we can’t ignore the role being played by the police, he added.

We are distributing food packets among the police and traffic police, he said.

The policemen expressed their gratitude towards the residents.