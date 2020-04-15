Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Peshawar residents distribute food to policemen performing lockdown duties

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

The residents of Peshawar decided to help the policemen deployed on the roads to protect them.

A group of volunteers distributed food packets among the officers performing lockdown duties in the city.

Health professionals and medical workers are our first line of defence in the fight against coronavirus, said a volunteer. But we can’t ignore the role being played by the police, he added.

We are distributing food packets among the police and traffic police, he said.

The policemen expressed their gratitude towards the residents.

MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
