Peshawar police open fire after shopkeepers defy lockdown restrictions

The Peshawar police resorted to aerial firing on Monday to disperse shopkeepers who had opened their shops on Ashraf Road.

The shopkeepers were reportedly not agreeing to close the shops when the police arrived.

Traders across Pakistan are frustrated by the lockdown that has them facing financial losses. The country has been under a state of lockdown due to coronavirus for a month now.

So far, 1,345 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the national tally to beyond 10,000 cases.