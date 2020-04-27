Peshawar man allegedly kills seven-year-old niece for ‘making noise’

A man allegedly killed his seven-year-old niece for making a lot of noise while playing with her friends in Peshawar’s Tehkal Sunday night, according to the police.

The girl was playing with her friends on the ground floor of the house while her uncle lived on the first floor. “He opened fire from his floor, killing the child on the spot,” an officer said.

The suspect, identified as Fazal Hayat, managed to escape from the site. The girl’s father has registered an FIR against him.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and neighbours have demanded the suspect be arrested as soon as possible.