Peshawar BRT construction still under way as authorities rebuild road

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screengrab

It seems that the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project won’t become functional anytime soon as the authorities are rebuilding one of its roads.

The road near the Firdous feeder route has been demolished and is being rebuilt. The authorities said that they are doing so because the surface of the road was too slippery for the buses so they are making a concrete surface now.

People are worried about the project. “This is just going to make things very difficult for us now,” said a man who lives near the route. “They are just wasting our resources and time,” he added.

Construction work on the Peshawar metro bus project began in October 2017. A few months later, the KP government announced it would be completed in six months, followed by another announcement of its completion in one year.

However, three years later, the project has yet to be completed.

