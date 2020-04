People in Rajanpur’s Koh Mari are worried about their health and that of their animals after the only dispensary in the area closed down.

“We don’t know where to buy medicines for our animals now,” said a farmer. “We are poor and depend on our animals for our livelihood.”

More than 25,000 people live in the area without electricity, proper water supply. It doesn’t even have proper roads.

Residents have asked the government to take notice of their problems and help them.