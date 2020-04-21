Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

People to receive rewards for identifying hoarders: Firdous Ashiq Awan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
People to receive rewards for identifying hoarders: Firdous Ashiq Awan

File Photo

Residents who will help the government identify hoarders will be rewarded 10% of the confiscated goods, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

In a tweet on Tuesday, she urged people to help the government identify hoarders and earn good wishes of the poor segment of the society.

The government recently passed the COVID-19 Prevention of Hoarding Ordinance, 2020 to punish businessmen profiteering and stocking up on essential food items.

“Under the ordinance, the violator will be sentenced to five years in prison and will be liable to pay an amount equivalent to 50% of the seized goods,” Dr Awan said.

She remarked that a smooth supply of essential goods to people was the “utmost responsibility” of the government.

The ordinance is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative to safeguard people from getting exploited at the hands of businessmen, Dr Awan added. The ordinance was formed after incidents of hoarding increased because of the novel coronavirus.

