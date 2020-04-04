Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
People stopped from travelling to Chitral amid coronavirus outbreak

Posted: Apr 4, 2020
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
All roads leading to Chitral have been closed by the authorities to stop the coronavirus from spreading into the district.

So far, no positive cases have been reported in the district.

We don’t want people to leave their houses and go to other places or have other people coming in, said the Malakand commissioner.

Sixteen quarantine centres have been established in the district. Most people who are coming into the district are being kept in quarantine centres for 14 days, the authorities have said.

Screening is also being conducted in different parts of the area.

