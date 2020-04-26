Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

People still haven’t grasped the coronavirus threat: Firdous Ashiq

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
People still haven’t grasped the coronavirus threat: Firdous Ashiq

File Photo

People still haven’t understood the gravity of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus yet, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, she reiterated that best way to fight the deadly pandemic was through teamwork between the government and the public. “We have been doing our work, but the public is still not practicing social distancing and self-isolation,” PM’s aide lamented.

It is very necessary to follow these protocols to safeguard yourself and those around you from COVID-19, she said.

Dr Awan stressed that the role of ulema and other religious leaders in this fight was very important. “All the leaders should ensure that the 20-point notification issued by President Arif Alvi is strictly followed in mosques,” she said.

“If and where a lacking is observed, it should be immediately corrected,” the special assistant said, adding that only God can help the nation in its fight against the pandemic.

She emphasised that the government has taken into account the reservations put forward by doctors regarding the leniency in the lockdown. The government’s decision of a smart lockdown will, however, save people from the fear of the virus and also identify those affected by it, Dr Awan assured.

“It’s a modern technological system through which we will trace, track and test suspected cases and quarantine confirmed ones,” she said. “So only those areas will be locked down where clusters of the virus are suspected.”

The PM’s aide also lauded the efforts of doctors across the country and called them the country’s biggest “assets” in the war against the coronavirus.

She revealed that a special package for daily wagers and industrial workers has been prepared and will be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee on Monday. Once approved it will be passed on the cabinet for further approval.

This way, the government will share the burden of industrialists and provide relief to the daily wagers in the country, Dr Awan added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Firdous Ashiq Awan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Firdous Ashiq Awan, residents, coronavirus, COVID-19, daily wagers, industrialists, burden, doctors, ulema, mosques, President, Arif Alvi, god, nation, Pakistan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.