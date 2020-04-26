People still haven’t grasped the coronavirus threat: Firdous Ashiq

People still haven’t understood the gravity of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus yet, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

In a media briefing on Sunday, she reiterated that best way to fight the deadly pandemic was through teamwork between the government and the public. “We have been doing our work, but the public is still not practicing social distancing and self-isolation,” PM’s aide lamented.

It is very necessary to follow these protocols to safeguard yourself and those around you from COVID-19, she said.

Dr Awan stressed that the role of ulema and other religious leaders in this fight was very important. “All the leaders should ensure that the 20-point notification issued by President Arif Alvi is strictly followed in mosques,” she said.

“If and where a lacking is observed, it should be immediately corrected,” the special assistant said, adding that only God can help the nation in its fight against the pandemic.

She emphasised that the government has taken into account the reservations put forward by doctors regarding the leniency in the lockdown. The government’s decision of a smart lockdown will, however, save people from the fear of the virus and also identify those affected by it, Dr Awan assured.

“It’s a modern technological system through which we will trace, track and test suspected cases and quarantine confirmed ones,” she said. “So only those areas will be locked down where clusters of the virus are suspected.”

The PM’s aide also lauded the efforts of doctors across the country and called them the country’s biggest “assets” in the war against the coronavirus.

She revealed that a special package for daily wagers and industrial workers has been prepared and will be presented to the Economic Coordination Committee on Monday. Once approved it will be passed on the cabinet for further approval.

This way, the government will share the burden of industrialists and provide relief to the daily wagers in the country, Dr Awan added.