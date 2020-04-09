Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
People fear masks sold on roads aren’t safe for use

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 mins ago
Photo: Online

Hawkers are selling face masks in different parts of Karachi but many people fear those masks aren’t safe to use.

The vendors are seen standing on footpaths where they put the masks on display.

Many people come to these hawkers, touch the masks and try them on, said a man. “The people purchasing these masks don’t realise that it not safe for them to do so as this can lead to the spread of the coronavirus,” he added.

The quality of these masks is also flimsy and the government should take action before the lives of other people are compromised, remarked another man.

A hawker told SAMAA TV that many men stop by his stall and try on different masks. Sometimes, they purchase it while many others don’t. “I am just here to earn a livelihood,” he added.

These masks are sold for Rs50.

Karachi
 
