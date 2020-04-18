Patient shifted to hospital in handcart as police stop ambulance

A man in Larkana was shifted to the Chandka Medical Hospital in a handcart on Saturday after the police stopped the ambulance he was in from crossing the barrier leading to another area.

The duty officer told the driver of the Edhi ambulance that the SHO has ordered them not to let anyone cross the barriers set up on roads to seal areas.

The man, who was injured in an accident, was moved onto a handcart and taken to the hospital.

This, however, is not the first time that an ambulance has been stopped at a barrier. The people have requested the authorities to take notice and help those in need.