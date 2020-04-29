Pakpattan officials seize 81,000kg of hoarded wheat in 13 days

The district administration of Pakpattan has seized 81,000 kilogrammes of hoarded wheat in the last 13 days, according to the police.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown and Ramazan, hoarders across the country have sprung into action and are creating an artificial wheat shortage in the market to earn greater profits.

In a crackdown against this, the police in Pakpattan sealed 41 mills in the district where wheat was stocked.

“The seized wheat has been handed over to the army,” a police officer said. FIRs have been registered against mill owners at multiple police stations in the district.

The suspects are on the run.

The government recently passed a new ordinance against hoarders and profiteers under which those found guilty will be sent to jail for three years and charged a penalty of Rs50,000.