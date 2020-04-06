Pakpattan man arrested for selling fake coronavirus relief forms

A man was arrested on Sunday for taking money from residents and giving them fake Coronavirus Relief Fund forms in return in Pakpattan, said the police.

The suspect, identified as Raheel Babar, was recently fired from his job as a police constable. He admitted to his crime in police custody.

“Babar had brought a fake police uniform from Sahiwal after which he came here and tricked residents into filling these fake forms,” the police deputy superintendent said.

Babar charged Rs300 for each form. The police seized identity cards from him as well.

A case has been registered against him. The DSP added that strict action will be taken against him.