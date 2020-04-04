Pakistan’s oldest brewery gets permission to make sanitizer

Murree Brewery has gotten the go-ahead from the Punjab excise and taxation department to start making hand sanitizer.

According to the company’s CEO, they have been given permission to make 10,000 gallons of sanitizer per month till June 2020.

Earlier this week, the brewery offered to mass produce and sell hand sanitizer with 70 percent alcohol to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

According to the CEO, Isphandyar Bhandara, the motivation behind this was very simple. “We wanted to help the country. We buy alcohol so we already have it in stock—where we are making liquor, we can make sanitizers as well,” he said. “We know how to make it too. When the first few COVID-19 cases started popping up in Pakistan, we made in-house samples for our employees.”

The formula, according to the chief executive of Pakistan’s biggest manufacturer of alcoholic and non-alcoholic products, is very simple. All you need is: Ethanol, glycerin and food colour. “It can be made without colour as well… It’s not complicated,” he said.

For its part, the Punjab excise and taxation department said that they were giving permission to companies and individuals to make hand sanitizer because the ones currently in the market did not have ethanol.

Talking to SAMAA Digital, Excise DG Suhail Shahzad said that they had allowed Murree Brewery to make 54,000 litres per month. “Now let’s see how quickly they can deliver.”

Dear all! As per PSQCA sample testing following 23 brands of Sanitizers are not in comformity with WHO standards, we have advised health departments to remove these brands from stores. pic.twitter.com/Aj5gbSgIsD — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 3, 2020

The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority has declared sanitizers of 23 brands substandard because they do not have the right amount of alcohol in them or pH levels by WHO standards.



