Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 300 with 20 more fatalities

Pakistan reported a total of 20 fatalities from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours taking the country’s death toll to 301.

The total number of cases in the country rose by 751 to 14,079 with 10,545 active cases. According to reports, the number of deaths across the country are increasing with every day.

Karachi alone reported seven deaths from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. More than 258 more people have tested positive for the virus taking Sindh’s total number of cases to 4,956.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, most of the residents have been quarantined at home. Thirty-five patients are in a critical condition while 13 are on the ventilator.

The highest number of cases, 5,526, have been reported from Punjab. About 3,233 people have defeated the deadly disease, according to numbers released by the government’s COVID-19 portal.

The government has been working on increasing its testing capacity across the nation so that more people can be identified. Recently, the chairperson of the National Disaster Management Authority said that the government aims to conduct 40,000 to 50,000 coronavirus tests everyday.