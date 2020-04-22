Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus cases cross 10,000 mark

Photo: Online

The number of people affected by the novel coronavirus across Pakistan crossed the 10,000 mark Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 10,069 case were reported from across the country. Sindh saw 320 new cases on Wednesday which spiked the over all numbers.

According to the government’s COVID-19 website, the deadly virus has taken lives of 209 people so far, whereas 2,156 people have come out successful from their battle against it.

Punjab and Sindh have witnessed the highest number of cases so far.

Doctors and experts have claimed that the rise in these cases is because the number of tests conducted in the country everyday have increased.

Tell us what you think:

