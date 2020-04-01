Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan’s 27th coronavirus death reported in Rawalpindi

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Another patient infected with coronavirus has passed away in Rawalpindi, the spokesperson for the Punjab health department confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement, Punjab health department’s spokesperson Hafiz Qaisar said that the 83-year-old man, who recently came back from the UK, was under treatment at Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The virus has claimed 27 lives in the country so far. In Punjab alone, 10 people have died and the total number of confirmed cases in the province has jumped to 748.

In Pakistan, the total number of known coronavirus cases has crossed the 2,000 mark.

