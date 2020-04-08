Pakistanis are not immune to coronavirus: PM

Don’t be under the false impression that Pakistanis are immune to the coronavirus, says Prime Minister Imran Khan.

There is no such thing, he said while addressing the media Wednesday evening about the virus and precautions people need to be taking for their own protection.

“Most of you are smart enough to know how the virus works, but let me explain again,” he said, adding that he has noticed residents of several areas are not taking social distancing seriously.

“Our thinking is such that we would say one person out of a 100 will die and I can’t be that one person. So our mentality is such,” PM Khan said.

He highlighted that the virus is “very dangerous” for elderly and sick people.

PM Khan said the virus will spread fast if people refused to stay home.

“If this spreads faster, it would burden our healthcare system, we wouldn’t have enough ventilators for people with respiratory diseases,” he said.