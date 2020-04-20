Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

Pakistani truck drivers stranded in Afghanistan return via Chaman border

Posted: Apr 20, 2020
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistani truck drivers stuck in Afghanistan for more than 1.5 months were brought back into the country through the Pak-Afghan Chaman border on Monday.

The drivers were allowed to cross the border under strict SOPs issued by the government. They will be shifted to the quarantine centre at the border and will be tested for the coronavirus there.

They will be allowed to leave for their homes if their COVID-19 tests come back negative.

According to authorities, the border was disinfected before and after the arrival of the trucks and containers. The officers stationed at the border have also been instructed to strictly follow all precautionary measures.

The border had been sealed for more than 50 days now as part of a measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Due to this, truck drivers taking goods to Afghanistan were stranded there.

