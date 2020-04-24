Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

Pakistani doctors in UK, USA making nation proud: Qureshi

File Photo

Pakistani doctors and health workers in Britain and the United States have made the nation proud, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.

The minister held a press conference in Islamabad on Friday where he addressed Pakistani nationals abroad. “The way Pakistani doctors and medical workers have been working abroad, especially in the UK, is priceless,” he said.

Qureshi said that videos of these doctors have gone viral on the internet and people can be seen cheering for them. “I want to thank each and every one of you for putting your lives at risk and carrying out your duties,” he reiterated.

The minister pointed that an issue that the country has been facing ever since the coronavirus pandemic worsened was that of bringing back Pakistanis stuck abroad. “So far, more than 7,000 nationals have been stranded across the world,” he said, adding the number have been increasing each day.

The government is in constant contact with embassies across the globe to bring these people back. Qureshi assured that along with PIA, another airline will soon be used for support in this regard.

The minister said that these times were tough not only for Pakistan but people across the world. “The virus is expected to peak between May and mid-June,” he warned, stating that this will not only affect people’s lives but also bring economic contraction.

“During the pandemic, the world economy has contracted 3%, which means a loss of trillions,” Qureshi said. “I saw a piece of news today that said that the US has had the biggest lay-off of employees in the last 50 years.”

He added that most of the industries, including hospitality and tourism, have been affected by the pandemic. “Pakistan has been fighting these issues as well,” Qureshi concluded.

