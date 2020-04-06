Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistani Christians to observe pre-Easter prayers at home amid lockdown

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Every year, Christians celebrate pre-Easter through masses and prayers at churches. This year, however, will be a little different.

This time, the pre-Easter traditions come at a time when coronavirus social distancing rules mean public gatherings have been banned and the government has advised people to stay six feet away from each other.

In these tough times, Christians across Pakistan will be celebrating these festivities at home. “Only a few people have been allowed to pray in the church along with the father,” a member of the church said.

For this purpose, churches have issued a notification telling people that they can watch the prayers live on YouTube or Facebook. Television channels will also cover them.

Easter is one of the biggest celebrations of the Christian calendar.

Pakistan has reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases so far. Of these most have been reported in Sindh and Punjab.

