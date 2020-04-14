Pakistan to take lockdown decision as COVID-19 cases reach 5,654

Here are some news stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a National Coordination Committee meeting to decide on whether the country-wide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus will be extended or not. Chief ministers and the Centre have agreed to adopt the same policy on the lockdown.

The PM will also head the Federal Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet will review the decisions reached in the recent meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee. It will discuss the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution’s summary recommending an increase in pension.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority will allow operation of a special Dubai-bound flight that will bring back 180 Pakistanis to Faisalabad.

So far, 5,484 known cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported across Pakistan. Ninety-three patients have died of it as well.

The federal government has distributed around Rs500 million among more than three million families under its Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

The Pakistan Railways has extended the suspension of passenger train services in the country until April 24.

ICYMI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Director Dr Ikramullah Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus.