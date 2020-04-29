Pakistan to report 100,000 coronavirus cases by July: scientist,

Pakistan will have reported around 100,000 to 150,000 coronavirus infections by July and that will be normal as compared to other countries, scientist Dr Attaur Rehman told SAMAA TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live on Tuesday night.

The Nishan-e-Imtiaz recipient said this when asked about his views on the World Health Organisation’s prediction that Pakistan will have 200,000 cases till July.

The scientist appeared on the show alongside haemotologist and National Institute of Blood Disease Chairman Dr Tahir Shamsi, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Nighat Ali Shah, a gynecologist at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi.

Dr Rehman again stressed the importance of increasing Pakistan’s testing capacity. It is like shooting an arrow in the dark if you don’t test more people, he said.

“I have heard that Punjab is about to begin random testing but it should be done across the country.”

No coronavirus reactivation cases reported so far

Dr Shamsi believes the novel virus’ reactivation is being observed in parts of South Korea and 14% cases in China, but ensured nothing of the sort has been reported in Pakistan.

This, he believes, will help the country propel its plasma transfusion plan for COVID-19 patients. Dr Shamsi is, however, limited by his authority.

I can only take plasma from those who have successfully recovered but it’s the government whose approval will take the process forward, he said.

But is there a shelf life of the plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients?

Dr Shamsi says there’s no need to worry about that. “We have kept the [extracted] blood at such a temperature that it will be good for a year.”

Why has the government not okayed transfusing plasma to patients?

When asked by anchorperson Malik why the Centre was waiting to begin the plasma therapy, Dr Rashid said she was working to get facilities ready for the process but one cannot rush “a process of such nature”.

She said the government had not given them the green signal yet because there are more infected people than those who have recovered. “If you hurry the plasma transfusion, that might have its own consequences,” she warned.

“We are shifting serious patients to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre. Once the number of recovered patients increases, we’ll begin.”

The health minister said the number of infections had increased in the past week because more people are being tested.

Compare stats with Asia, not the West

Gynecologist Dr Shah expressed concern on the spiking COVID-19 cases and said the only solution to curb its further spread is a stricter lockdown. “We should’ve continued the lockdown in Ramazan as well, we don’t do a lot of work this month anyway,” she said.

When Dr Rehman suggested we should be thankful for fewer deaths in Pakistan, she said our comparison of infections and deaths should be with other Asian countries, not the West.

“If we see the cases in countries like India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, we would see a resemblance between their situation and ours,” said Dr Shah.

“We haven’t done anything praise worthy in minimizing the infections.”