Pakistan summons Indian envoy, protests ceasefire violations

The Foreign Office of Pakistan summoned on Thursday Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge its protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian security forces along the Line of Control on Wednesday.

At least two women were killed and two other civilians injured in the “unprovoked” firing by the Indian forces in Rakhchikri sector on April 29.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said that India has committed over 900 ceasefire violations in 2020 alone and its forces deliberately target civilian population close to the LoC.

“By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

It urged the Indian government to respect the ceasefire understanding between the two countries and allow UN’s military observers to play their mandated role in the region.