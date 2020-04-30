Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan summons Indian envoy, protests ceasefire violations

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Pakistan summons Indian envoy, protests ceasefire violations

Photo: AFP

The Foreign Office of Pakistan summoned on Thursday Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to lodge its protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian security forces along the Line of Control on Wednesday.

At least two women were killed and two other civilians injured in the “unprovoked” firing by the Indian forces in Rakhchikri sector on April 29.

In its statement, the Foreign Office said that India has committed over 900 ceasefire violations in 2020 alone and its forces deliberately target civilian population close to the LoC.

“By raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

It urged the Indian government to respect the ceasefire understanding between the two countries and allow UN’s military observers to play their mandated role in the region.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Kashmir Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
India, Pakistan, Kashmir
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
OGRA proposes Rs20 cut in petroleum products come May
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
List of some online grocery stores delivering in Pakistan
PM Khan's aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
PM Khan’s aide says 80% coronavirus cases are local transmissions
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
Fact-check: First volunteer to try UK COVID-19 vaccine is alive
India cancels order for China's 'faulty' COVID-19 rapid testing kits
India cancels order for China’s ‘faulty’ COVID-19 rapid testing kits
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
Sindh COVID-19 deaths reach 100, over 5,600 cases reported
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.