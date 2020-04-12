Sunday, April 12, 2020  | 18 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan starts testing locally manufactured ventilators

Posted: Apr 12, 2020
Posted: Apr 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Engineering Council allowed on Sunday testing of locally produced ventilators to begin.

A document issued by the council read that a special team has been formed by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to evaluate the testing of these ventilators.

The procedures have already begun and have been based on consensus by engineering experts.

Pakistan has a very limited number of ventilators and has been importing them for millions of rupees. These locally manufactured ventilators are expected to bring relief for the government and the health sector as they will be cheaper than the imported ones.

According to the council, the testing procedures of these machines will be evaluated after every six months if required.

“The whole process is being fast tracked to meet the emergency requirement of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document added.

Once ready, these ventilators will be installed in hospitals across the country.

