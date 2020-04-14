Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan seeks Britain’s support for debt relief for developing world

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Shah Mahmood Qureshi/Facebook

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab underscored that without immediate actions to create fiscal space, “the developing world may have to contend with dire social, political and economic consequences” due to the COVID19 pandemic.

According to a press statement issued by the Foreign Office on Tuesday, Qureshi told Raab about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to launch a “Global Initiative for Debt Relief.” 

He alluded to reports by the World Bank and IMF concerning an imminent economic recession of a graver nature than the Great Depression. 

He expressed the hope that the UK will support and advance this cause in earnest, particularly through the platform of G20. The British foreign secretary assured of UK’s understanding and support for the initiative.

The two ministers also spoke about matters relating to repatriation of citizens amid the closure of airspaces. 

FM Qureshi informed his British counterpart that so far, more than 7,700 British nationals have been repatriated home on 23 Pakistan International Airlines  flights. 

While thanking Pakistan, Raab said that the UK wants to operate chartered flights to repatriate the remaining British nationals from Pakistan.

