Pakistan removes ban on import of anti-malaria medicine

The Ministry of Commerce removed the ban on the import of anti-malaria medicine on Friday over fears of a shortage across the country.

The government had stopped the medicine from being imported on April 3. The decision was, however, requested to be taken back by Pakistan Drug Law Forum President Noor Muhammad Mehar.

According to the notification issued by the forum, anti-malaria medicine have proven to be beneficial in treating coronavirus patients.

“The country has already suffered a shortage of N-95 face masks because of inadequate government policies,” Mehar said. “We can’t risk our patients anymore,” he added.

Pakistan has reported more than 4,500 coronavirus cases so far. Sixty-five people have died from it.