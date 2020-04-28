Pakistan rebuts Indian allegations of ‘infiltration attempts’

Pakistan rejected on Tuesday baseless Indian allegations of “infiltration attempts” and unfounded claims of New Delhi’s targeting of “launching pads” across the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan said it was obvious that the Indian propaganda machine was in over-drive.

Islamabad rejected the provocative statements of the Indian defence minister, including his recent preposterous claim that “we are dominating the enemy…”

The Foreign Office said: There is nothing new about Mr. Rajnath Singh’s delusions, neither about his belligerent anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

It said repeated Indian allegations had just one primary purpose: to divert the world’s attention from India’s state-sponsored terrorism and grave human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India also seeks to use these allegations as a pretext for false flag operation,” the Foreign Office warned in its statement. “Pakistan has been continuously sensitizing the international community about such an eventuality and urging India to desist from any ill-considered action.”

Islamabad said India’s belligerence continues to imperil peace in the region. In 2020 alone, it said, India committed 882 ceasefire violations and deliberately targeted innocent civilians living close to the LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“At the same time, in the garb of so-called cordon-and-search operations, the Indian occupation forces in IOJ&K have been particularly targeting the Kashmiri youth,” the statement read.

“In April alone, 29 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred, including seven since the onset of the holy month of Ramazan.”

Islamabad further said the continued communication restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other essential supplies are compounding the COVID-19 situation for Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

“In parallel, India has sought to take advantage of the world’s preoccupation with COVID-19 to further push its ‘Hindutva’ agenda in IOJ&K,” the Foreign Office said.

“The changes in the domicile rules represent another opportunistic move by the RSS-BJP dispensation to advance their sinister aim of effecting a demographic change in the occupied territory.”

The statement said that Pakistan and Kashmiris firmly rejected Indian machinations in the past and would continue to do so in the future.

“Our immediate and effective response to India’s Balakot misadventure clearly demonstrated Pakistan’s will, capacity and preparedness,” it said. “India should not underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to thwart any aggressive design.”

As regards the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, the Foreign Office said, Pakistan will continue to extend its full moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UNSC Resolutions.