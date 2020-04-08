Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan Railways shuts down engine sheds, workshops over coronavirus fears

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
File Photo

The Pakistan Railways shut down on Wednesday all of its engine sheds and workshops across the country, officials confirmed.

The decision was taken after two employees of the department working at a railway workshop tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to the Railways divisional superintendent, the move was taken for the benefit of the employees.

Pakistan Railways has shut down all passenger trains across Pakistan as a precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Only freight and cargo trains have been allowed to operate.

The country had reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases so far. Fifty-eight people have died from the virus.

