Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Pakistan opens Afghanistan border for one-way trade

Posted: Apr 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Photo: File

Pakistan has opened the Torkham and Chaman borders for trade on the request of the Afghan government.

Around 100 trucks of vegetables and fresh fruits were transported from Pakistan to Afghanistan on Friday. 

As per the agreement, the trade will remain one-sided. Afghanistan’s request has been allowed on a humanitarian basis. 

No truck or any person from Afghanistan is allowed to enter Pakistan.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office had said that it has been decided to facilitate the movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross-over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from April 10, 2020 onwards.

At least 30,000 Afghan nationals returned to their homes during the four days the Chaman border was opened by Pakistan.

The Pakistan government opened the border from April 6 to April 9 on the request of the Afghan government.

Thousands of Afghan nationals crossed the Chaman border where the home department screened them. It was previously sealed completely to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A quarantine centre has also been set up at the border that can house 900 persons.

