Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan making all-out efforts against COVID-19, PM tells Bill Gates

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan is making all-out efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic with a robust and coordinated response, the Radio Pakistan reported.

He was speaking to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, on telephone to discuss latest developments surrounding the country’s response to the pandemic.

The prime minister emphasised that Pakistan is facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the society, from hunger due to the lockdown.

He noted that his government had put together $8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses.

PM Khan appreciated the support provided by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other international partners during this unprecedented crisis and emphasised continued urgency of the situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Gates commended Pakistan’s efforts in protecting the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable people.

The two figures also discussed their shared priority of polio eradication and it was noticed that anti-polio teams are supporting the training of frontline health workers on COVID-19, using contact tracing, testing and communication methods.

They agreed that routine immunisation programs for children, especially anti-polio vaccination, could not be ignored.

