Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan government extends ‘smart’ lockdown for 15 more days

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Online

The Pakistan government has decided to extend its ‘smart’ lockdown for 15 more days till May 9 as the country prepares for the first day of Ramazan starting tomorrow (Saturday).

The decision was taken by the National Coordination Committee on coronavirus. It was announced after the NCC meeting by Planning Minister Asad Umar Friday evening.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the NCC meeting.

Umar said the government is working on increasing the number of testing laboratories and isolation wards to effectively contain the coronavirus. 

He said it was also decided that no load-shedding will be observed during sehri and iftari.

The federal minister urged people to adopt precautionary measures and maintain proper social distancing during Ramazan.

He said Ramazan will be decisive in determing the trajectory of the coronavirus cases in the country.

