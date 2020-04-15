Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan extends validity of passports until June 30

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Pakistan extends validity of passports until June 30

Photo: AFP FILE

The federal government has extended validity of Pakistani passports until June 30, 2020 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

The National Database and Registration Authority and passport offices were not issuing CNICs and passports in order to prevent the coronavirus spread, the ministry said in a notification.

It directed all passport offices in the country and abroad to manually extend passport validity for Rs1,000. The fee will be Rs800 for infants.

Foreign missions would be allowed to extend validity of overseas Pakistanis’ passports in case they do not get fresh ones despite applying online.

Overseas Pakistanis can be given up to one-year extension in validity of passports, the ministry said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan passports
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, passports, Pakistan,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.