Pakistan extends suspension of passenger train services until April 24

The Pakistan Railways has extended the suspension of passenger train services in the country until April 24.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement that passenger train services were not being restored from April 15.

Only goods trains would be operated until April 24, he said.

The decision to run passenger trains from the first of Ramazan would be made after consultation with the prime minister, Rasheed said.

He said his ministry had offered the use of trains as quarantine centres in Chaman and Taftan, Balochistan.

The minister said these trains would be available in case of the spread of coronavirus in anywhere across the country.