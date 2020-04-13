Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Pakistan extends suspension of passenger train services until April 24

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Pakistan extends suspension of passenger train services until April 24

Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

The Pakistan Railways has extended the suspension of passenger train services in the country until April 24.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said in a statement that passenger train services were not being restored from April 15.

Only goods trains would be operated until April 24, he said.

The decision to run passenger trains from the first of Ramazan would be made after consultation with the prime minister, Rasheed said.

He said his ministry had offered the use of trains as quarantine centres in Chaman and Taftan, Balochistan.

The minister said these trains would be available in case of the spread of coronavirus in anywhere across the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan Railways sheikh rasheed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikh Rasheed, Pakistan Railways, coronavirus, passenger train services, goods trains
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.