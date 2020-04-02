Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan extends suspension of international flights till April 11: CAA

Posted: Apr 2, 2020
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The suspension of all international, chartered and private flights to and from Pakistan has been extended until April 11, confirmed the Civil Aviation Authority.

The decision was taken after Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar announced on Wednesday an extension in the countrywide lockdown until April 14.

According to Aviation Division Spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar, diplomatic, special and cargo flights, and flights of national carriers to and from Pakistan will be exempted from the order.

Special flights to bring stranded Pakistanis will continue on special orders. “These passengers will, however, be checked as per established procedures including screening, swab testing and isolation,” he said.

Previously, the government had suspended all international flights till April 4 after the coronavirus cases across the country had spiked.

