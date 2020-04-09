Pakistan extends suspension of flight operations until April 21

Pakistan has extended suspension of all domestic and international flight operations until April 21, its Civil Aviation Authority said Thursday.

“Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of International and Domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged,” the CAA said on Twitter. The suspension was earlier extended until April 10.

On April 2, Aviation Division spokesperson Abdul Sattar Khokhar had said that diplomatic, special and cargo flights would be exempted from the order.

Pakistan suspended all international flights from March 22, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

The virus has so far claimed over 60 lives and infected more than 4,300 people across the country.