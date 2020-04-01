Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan extends coronavirus lockdown till April 14

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani soldiers wearing facemasks, stand guard on a deserted street during a lockdown after Sindh province government announced the closing of markets, public places and ban large gatherings amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, in Karachi on March 23, 2020. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

The government has decided to extend the countrywide lockdown till April 14 over fears of the spread of coronavirus, Federal Minister Asad Umar announced Wednesday.

Umar, the federal minister for planning and development, said the decision to maintain coronavirus restrictions in the country for two more weeks was taken in a meeting of the National Coordination Committee.

The minister said that the restrictions have improved the situation in the country. However, he said that there is no need to increase the restrictions because “Pakistan is not a rich country like the UK or Europe”.

The country has gone into a lockdown after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases. Pakistan had placed a ban on incoming and outgoing international passenger flights.

Umar said the government has decided to partially resume flight operations from the Islamabad airport and the first PIA flight will arrive on April 4.

He, however, said the arriving passengers will be screened at the airport and placed in an isolation facility. They will be allowed to leave after they test negative for the virus, the minister added.

Domestic flight operations will remain suspended, Umar said, adding that the government is considering resuming flight operations at the Karachi airport but it depends on the government’s approval.

Moeed Yousuf, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special assistant on national security, said PIA will run 11 flights from April 3.

He added that the PIA flights will bring back Pakistani citizens from Malaysia, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.

One Comment

  1. Avatar
      javed  April 1, 2020 7:55 pm/ Reply

    SUFFERING KASHMIRIS:
    While whole world is busy in fighting coronavirus, India found an opportunity to further crush and oppress Kashmiris by imposing new orders of domicile in Kashmir. Mr.Modi and Mr.Shah want to avoid the world action in between the coronavirus crisis and snatch Kashmir from Kashmiris. UN and all world countries and organizations must take notice of this and ask for freedom rights of Kashmiris.

