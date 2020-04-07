Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan condemns “mischievous” Indian media reports on Kabul gurdawara attack

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui: Press Information Department

Pakistan rejected Indian media reports linking Pakistan with a terrorist attack on a gurdawara in Kabul on March 25, terming the attempt “highly mischievous” and “condemnable”.

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that Pakistan has already strongly condemned the “dastardly terrorist attack” on the temple, in which 25 people lost their lives.

She said places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times and the perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice.

The spokesperson said, as a country that has suffered the most from and has fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including State-sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border, Pakistan firmly believes that such despicable terrorist acts have no political, religious or moral justification.

“These reports are patently designed to malign Pakistan as India’s overall smear campaign against Pakistan is well-known,” the statement read.

It said seeking to implicate Pakistan in the attack is part of India’s “desperate” attempts to divert attention from its own unacceptable actions and state-terrorism in Indian Kashmir.

